Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor is aiming to protect first responders during the new coronavirus outbreak, ordering that anyone calling 911 be asked if anyone near them is symptomatic for COVID-19. Gov. Henry McMaster required in an executive order Saturday that 911 emergency dispatchers must ask anyone requesting calls for service whether they or anyone at their location has tested positive or is symptomatic for COVID-19. The order also also authorizes the state's public colleges and universities, which are already doing coursework remotely, to finish out the 2020 spring semester via virtual learning. The order also directs the continued closure of public K-12 school districts statewide.