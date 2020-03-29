2 injured in Crisp Co. shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were injured in a shooting around midnight Sunday in Cordele, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they responded to the 110 block of Judy Avenue where a large gathering of people were attending a party.
Once inside the home, deputies said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Crisp EMS and Crisp County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene and both men were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information comes in.
