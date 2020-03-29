Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Tiz the Law won a very unusual Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where fans and owners weren't permitted because of the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Tiz the Law's win came on a day where Aqueduct in New York canceled the rest of its racing schedule for March and April and announced that it would be converted to a temporary hospital.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins want to keep their newly acquired free agents safe at home. Because of the new coronavirus, the team arranged media interviews via Zoom for eight newcomers scattered around the country. Athletes have often sought to keep a safe distance from the media. But Zoom is a new conduit in the relationship, reflecting the rising popularity of video chat services in this time of isolation. The Dolphins turned to Zoom because they knew their newly acquired players would not be able to meet with the South Florida media in person anytime soon.
UNDATED (AP) — Nobody knows when NBA players will be in a game again, with the season on hold because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Most don’t even have access to basketball courts right now, and every team training facility is shuttered right now for safety reasons. Public health clubs and gyms are off-limits, too. But the workouts, somehow, must continue. It is just part of the new series of challenges for NBA teams to figure out in these uncertain times.