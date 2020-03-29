Gov. Kemp announces federal approval of major disaster declaration

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced that President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster for all 159 Georgia counties because of the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a statewide public health emergency being declared on March 14.
The declaration for federal assistance currently covers emergency protective measures, which are those actions taken to eliminate or lessen immediate threats to lives, public health or safety. This declaration also allows federal agencies to provide direct assistance to the State of Georgia.
When the public health emergency was declared, it activated the state emergency operations plan and making available state resources to help address any threats to public health and safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor’s office.
As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) works with local, state and federal governments, in partnership with the private sector and faith-based community, to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies.
In addition, GEMA/HS employees are on 24-hour call statewide to assist local authorities when disaster strikes. GEMA/HS’ “Ready Georgia” campaign helps Georgians prepare for disasters.
