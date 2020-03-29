Dougherty Co. Judicial Building closed through May 17

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Superior Court issued an amended order declaring the closing of the Judicial Building, effective immediately until midnight on May 17.
According to the order, it was determined that it is no longer feasible to allow the courthouse to remain open to the general public after a number of courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The Courts said they will continue to address essential functions.
If you have a judicial emergency, you can contact the Clerk of Court at (229) 435-8376.
