Brooks Co. sees first confirmed case of COVID-19

BROOKS CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) South Health District said they received confirmation of four new cases of COVID-19.
Two residents of Tift County, one resident of Turner County, and another resident of Brooks County. This is the first confirmed case in Brooks County, according to DPH.
Currently, South Health District has 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the district which includes Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Tift, and Turner.
