Albany Utilities closes drive-thru in response to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In response to increasing cases of COVID-19, Albany Utilities will close their drive-thru to customers starting Monday, March 30 until further notice.
Customers will be able to make utility payments at the night drop boxes, by phone, alternate sites and online.
Customer service representatives will be taking calls Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Utility officials said customers can expect longer than usual wait times because of increased call volumes.
You can reach customer service at (229) 883-8330.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.