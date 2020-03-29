Albany Utilities closes drive-thru in response to COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of increasing cases of COVID-19, Albany Utilities will close its drive-thru to customers starting Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The city said the closure is temporary but a reopening date hasn’t been set yet.

Customers will be able to make utility payments at the night drop boxes, by phone, alternate sites and online.

The city said there are several ways customers can pay their bills:

On-site:

There are two drop boxes at the main building at 401 Pine Avenue. One is located at the end of the first drive-thru window. The other is located on the east side of the building on the Jefferson Street side. The drop boxes are collected all during the day.

Tellers will continue to work in the building. All payments, including mail, received before 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, are posted the same day. No cash is taken in the drop cash boxes.

Off-site:

Publix, Speedee Cash, Albany Check Cashier, Walgreens, Dollar General and Ameris Bank are still taking payments.

You must have your bill and your account number.

City website:

First, go to the city’s website.

Go to: How Do I Pay My Bill

Create an account or sign in as a guest for a one-time payment

Albany Utility Portal

Go to www.albanyga.gov, then Utilities, then My Albany Utilities: https://myauportal.albanyga.gov/eportal/#/

If you have any questions or difficulty logging on or creating an account, you can call (229) 878-3111.

By phone

SPEED-PAY: (1-800) 556-5887 or call (229) 883-8330 #2 (Prompt #2 will take you to the SpeedPay Line)

