Albany mayor urges businesses to comply with State of Emergency

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -City leaders said they are working constantly on ways to combat COVID-19 and lower the number of positive cases. However, they are counting on local businesses to do their part.
“We are getting some reports, most of our business are in compliance and I know there is nothing insidious. But convenience stores, in particular, we have to minimize the amount of people that are inside the stores. We have in our executive order to restrict, the number of people to the 50 percent capacity,” said Mayor Bo Dorough.
Dorough is urging people to limit their travel to and from grocery stores. However, the mayor said he is asking stores to continue to take the proper safety methods.
“Please, businesses consistently throughout the day, disinfect shopping carts. These are being utilized by people throughout the day. Disinfect keyboards, this is for the protection of your own employees," said Dorough.
The mayor said he hopes this will reduce the number of positive cases, but he is still urging people to stay at home as much as possible.
“There is particularly frightening about this virus is that 80 percent of the people, in Dr. Black’s words have little or no symptoms. So there are people walking around in the community who have the virus and have no idea they have the virus. What is terrifying about that is…You can transmit the virus," said Dorough.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.