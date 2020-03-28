Mike’s Country Store rebuts COVID-19 price gauging claims; curbside pick on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia store owner said he is not price gouging at his stores.
Mike Rogers is the owner of Mike’s Country Store and he’s been accused of price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some of those items under scrutiny include meats and eggs.
Roger’s said he appreciates any and all customers but wants to set the record straight.
“I just want to let everybody know that they’re welcome to come in and look at all of my invoices. Whatever they want to clear their mind but I can assure you that Mike’s Country Store is not price gouging on anything, period,” said Rogers.
Rogers said his prices have gone up because the vendors’ prices have gone up. He said his percentages have stayed the same because it takes a certain amount to operate.
Starting Saturday all of his stores will offer a new service for some customers. Curbside delivery will be available for shoppers 65 and older.
The locally owned business is now one of several other stores and restaurants in South Georgia offering curbside delivery.
Mike said you can just call the store nearest you and tell them what you’d like to order.
“We’ll take down what you’re looking for and your phone number and what we’ll do is I’ll have a person designated to go and shop the store for you,” explained Rogers.
You can also pay curbside.
Mike said some items might be limited. He said that it’s still hard to keep items like tissue, hand sanitizer and meats on the shelves.
Mike’s Country Store locations and phone numbers listed below:
- 1629 S Philema Rd Albany, GA — (229) 483-0444
- 3203 Gillionville Road Albany, GA — (229) 496-1026
- 1532 First Avenue SE, Moultrie, GA — (229) 668-6329
- 2305 Liberty Expressway, Putney, GA — (229) 496-1055
- 212 W. Main Street, Colquitt, GA — (229) 758-3371
