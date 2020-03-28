Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia Republican is pushing for more delays in state elections because of the threat of COVID-19 and how it might suppress turnout. House Speaker David Ralston on Thursday urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to delay the state's May 19 primary elections until at least June 23. Raffensperger's office has declined comment. It could be illegal to shift the state's Democratic presidential primary for a second time, after it was already delayed from Tuesday of this week until May 19. Raffensperger only has legal authority to delay an election for 45 days. Georgians were already scheduled to choose nominees for U.S. senator, U.S. House, state Senate and state House on May 19