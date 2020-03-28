‘It’s been quite a journey’: Arlington distillery now making hand sanitizer

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia distillery is trading in wine and spirits for hand sanitizer.
Still Pond in Arlington is now making hand sanitizer to combat the COVID-19 crisis.
“Hopefully, hopefully, we can keep somebody from getting sick,” said Charles Cowart, president of Still Pond INC.
Still Pond Incorporated in Arlington is known for distilling wines and spirits.
Now, due to COVID-19, the distillery is helping combat the international crisis.
“Well, there was definitely a need," said Cowart.
“We had some hospitals that were calling us saying, ‘Can you please help us out? We understand that some distilleries have been able to do this.' We got directions from the TTB and found out we had one formula that we can produce and so we started producing that and getting it out to the hands that need it,” said Cowart. "We’ve been making it for about two weeks now and it’s been quite a journey. Never in a hundred years would I ever thought we’d be doing this. There’s nothing complicated about it at all. The problem that we’re running into now are supplies. Hydrogen peroxide is almost impossible to find. glycerin is almost impossible to find.”
Cowart said nursing homes, hospitals and first responders are at the top of the list to receive the homemade disinfectant.
“Well, we have to sell it but we’re selling it just a touch above what it costs us. There’s not a whole lot of money getting made here,” said Cowart.
Hand sanitizer is now top priority but the company is feeling the shortfall.
Cowart said they will pick back up making products like wines and spirits in the coming days.
"We are running extremely far behind on bottling for our distributor and getting that product to him but this sort of took precedence,” said Cowart.
To find contact information on how to order the hand sanitizer, click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.