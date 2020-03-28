‘It’s been quite a journey’: Arlington distillery now making hand sanitizer

“We had some hospitals that were calling us saying, ‘Can you please help us out? We understand that some distilleries have been able to do this.' We got directions from the TTB and found out we had one formula that we can produce and so we started producing that and getting it out to the hands that need it,” said Cowart. "We’ve been making it for about two weeks now and it’s been quite a journey. Never in a hundred years would I ever thought we’d be doing this. There’s nothing complicated about it at all. The problem that we’re running into now are supplies. Hydrogen peroxide is almost impossible to find. glycerin is almost impossible to find.”