Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Jack Knowlton has a condo about a mile away from the finish line at Gulfstream Park. And that’s as close as he will get to the winner’s circle on Saturday. The 69th running of the Florida Derby is Saturday, and it will be like none other — no fans in the stands, no owners allowed at the track, no bets being placed on site. The coronavirus pandemic forced massive changes in the interest of health and safety but the race is still set to go on as scheduled. Tiz the Law, owned by Knowlton, is the 6-5 morning-line favorite.
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The two-story Georgia home of Davis Love III has been destroyed by a fire. The Hall of Fame golfer released a statement Friday morning to indicate to everyone he was safe. The fire chief for St. Simon's Island says the blaze required 16 firefighters and was fully engulfed. He says firefighters arrived at the house five minutes after the call. Love is among the most prominent members of the Sea Island community. He runs a PGA Tour event at Sea Island Golf Club, and several PGA Tour players now call Sea Island home. The community is just north of the border with Florida.
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins want to keep their newly acquired free agents safe at home. Because of the new coronavirus, the team arranged media interviews via Zoom for eight newcomers scattered around the country. Athletes have often sought to keep a safe distance from the media. But Zoom is a new conduit in the relationship, reflecting the rising popularity of video chat services in this time of isolation. The Dolphins turned to Zoom because they knew their newly acquired players would not be able to meet with the South Florida media in person anytime soon.
UNDATED (AP) — Nobody knows when NBA players will be in a game again, with the season on hold because of the global coronavirus pandemic. Most don’t even have access to basketball courts right now, and every team training facility is shuttered right now for safety reasons. Public health clubs and gyms are off-limits, too. But the workouts, somehow, must continue. It is just part of the new series of challenges for NBA teams to figure out in these uncertain times.