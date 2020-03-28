Forecast: AM fog, PM spotty shower Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As expected, Saturday was another warm day with highs soaring to near-record levels.
For the rest of Saturday, very warm and dry. Tonight, mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Once again, areas of fog are likely Sunday morning and it could be locally dense.
Sunday will be a breezy day with gusts up to 20 mph Expect a partly cloudy sky with highs near 90. A weak cold front will push through the region. Ahead of it, a spotty afternoon shower is possible. Rain chance is 10%
High pressure builds in temporarily for Monday. Drier and somewhat cooler air returns. Areas of fog are likely. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s.
Rain chances ramp up on Tuesday.
As moisture increases, a warm front will lift north through the region ahead of a low pressure system and trailing cold front. Right now, the entire region is under a Slight Risk of severe weather on Tuesday. It’s too early for exact threats and timing. Stay with us for the latest.
The cold front clears the area early Wednesday, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions with highs only in the low 70s.
Highs in the mid 70s persist into next weekend with slight rain chances returning for Friday and Saturday.
Overnight lows will plummet from the low to mid 60s Monday and Tuesday to near 50 degrees for much of the 7 day period.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.