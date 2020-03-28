Bainbridge community follows curfew put in place

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Bainbridge is now under a curfew until April 6, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.
You’re asked to stay inside or on your property from 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
We spoke to the Deputy Director with Bainbridge Public Safety.
He said since this curfew has been in effect, it seems like the community has complied.
He told us, like most cities, there are exceptions for certain people.
“We do believe that keeping the citizens off the street for the non-essential activities, of course, should minimize their possibility of exposure, not only to those citizens, but to our officers. We know there’s going to be people that need to travel and the officers should they have to make contact with any of those people, they’ll be asking for an explanation and our officers are very understanding of the needs of the citizens,” said Deputy Green.
Deputy Green said so far, they’ve seen a reduction in the amount of traffic during those hours.
He told us officers will give a warning to anyone in violation.
He also said this is uncharted waters and they’re concerned for the health and safety of their citizens.
