Albany leaders address community issues and problems during press conference

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With new reports of the coronavirus spreading rapidly through Dougherty County.
City and county leaders have expressed major concerns for people and business owners.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas gave concerned residents updates Friday.
Dorough addressed why the city won’t mandate a curfew. He said many are complying with the shelter-in-place ordinance. He also said measures they’ve implemented are taken at the advice of healthcare professionals
Dorough said the current ordinance already comes with more restrictions than most cities in the country.
Cohilas said that making executive decisions during this crisis can be difficult.
“Our decision is bankrupting people, right now. People are lining up to get checks from the department of labor, people are going without work, people are getting laid off. Every single day we are telling people that they can’t go to their loved one’s funerals. So how hard is it? It is hard, but these are the tough decisions we were elected to make,” said Cohilas.
Both Cohilas and Dorough said practicing social distancing and sheltering-in-place is the only way to slow down the spread.
Cohilas said the Albany Police Department is encouraging all non-essential businesses to close their doors to the public.
If any business owner is caught not complying, they could face a citation, closing of their business or even jail time.
