Weekend unseasonably warm and dry

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - March heat continues as highs near record warmth upper 80s low 90s through Sunday. For the weekend morning fog gives way to afternoon sunshine. Late Saturday clouds return as a weak cold front slides our way Sunday with not much more than a few sprinkles.
Early week dry with cooler mid 80s Monday. Ahead of a more potent and fast moving system scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Tuesday. There's the potential for a few strong possibly severe storms into Tuesday evening.
Behind the front mostly sunny and seasonably cooler highs in the 70s and lows upper 40s through the end of the week.
