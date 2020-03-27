Restaurant teams up with hospital for meal donation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia restaurant is giving you at home an opportunity to donate meals to those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant is teaming up with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to help workers in its system.
This week, restaurant workers said they will send 250 plates.
Those meals will go to those working in the emergency room and ICU unit.
Restaurant workers said the meals will also come with hand-written thank you notes.
Supreeya Lopez said everyone can help right now.
“Each one of us can do something. Each one of us can do something. Even for me sitting at home. Each one of us are meant for something more,” said Lopez.
Lopez said the response has been overwhelming so far.
If you would like to help, you can call the restaurant at (229) 435-8448 and tell them you would like to donate.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.