Phoebe addresses rumor of renting out more space for COVID-19 patients

We hope people in our community continue to understand the seriousness of this public health emergency and take appropriate steps to minimize the spread of the illness. We hope hospitals, public health officials and community leaders in other parts of Georgia learn from what is happening in Albany and do all they can to prepare for what could come to their areas. The Phoebe family greatly appreciates the incredible outpouring of support from the people of southwest Georgia and around the country, and we will continue to do all we can to keep our patients, team members and community safe as we fight COVID-19 with every resource and ounce of strength we can muster."