Phoebe addresses rumor of renting out more space for COVID-19 patients

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s a rumor online that Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is out of space and looking to rent a wing of Pruitt Health and on Friday, the hospital system set the record straight.
In a statement sent to WALB, a Phoebe spokesperson said the hospital system “is not trying to obtain space in the Pruitt Health nursing home."
"The main problem right now isn’t necessarily space, it’s staffing,” the spokesperson said.
Phoebe has the ability to open more ICU beds, but its critical care team is reaching capacity, according to the spokesperson.
Not all nurses are trained to work in the intensive care unit and Phoebe is currently working with the state on a staffing plan.
The hospital system is also working to expand clinical activities to Phoebe North for COVID-19 patients.
The first phase would be to reopen the ICU at that hospital to help meet growing critical care needs, according to the hospital.
Read the full statement from Phoebe sent in response to WALB below:
"Phoebe is not trying to obtain space in the Pruitt Health nursing home.
The main problem right now isn’t necessarily space, it’s staffing because so many of these patients are becoming critically ill and need care in an intensive care unit (ICU). We have dedicated all three of our main campus ICUs to critically ill COVID-19 patients and have opened a fourth ICU to care for non-COVID patients. We have the ability to open more ICU beds, but our critical care team is reaching their capacity. Not all nurses can simply step into an ICU to care for critically ill patients. Our high-intensity critical care team members have specific skills, training and experience necessary to care for our community’s most critically ill patients.
We currently have three general medical floors dedicated solely to COVID-19 patients, both those who have tested positive and patients under investigation (PUI) who are awaiting test results. We have additional bed space and staffing to care for more of those COVID-19 patients, as well as non-COVID patients. The problem becomes, what happens when those COVID-19 patients decompensate quickly and need critical care?
Phoebe is currently working with the state on a staffing plan to expand clinical activities at Phoebe North to care for COVID patients. The top priority and first phase would be to reopen the ICU at that hospital to help meet growing critical care needs. We continue to monitor our ventilator usage and consider potential plans to expand our ventilation capacity if needed.
Finding sufficient supplies to protect our staff during this unprecedented health crisis is a daily struggle, but we have not run out of any necessary piece of equipment. With the typical healthcare supply chain completely disrupted, our supply management team has done an amazing job of finding alternative sources. Despite going through a typical year’s worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) every 10 days, we have managed to maintain sufficient supplies. We track our supply levels, daily usage rate, and days on hand of each piece of PPE, so we constantly know what our most urgent needs are. We are in a better situation on supplies right now than we have been at several other points throughout this crisis.
We hope people in our community continue to understand the seriousness of this public health emergency and take appropriate steps to minimize the spread of the illness. We hope hospitals, public health officials and community leaders in other parts of Georgia learn from what is happening in Albany and do all they can to prepare for what could come to their areas. The Phoebe family greatly appreciates the incredible outpouring of support from the people of southwest Georgia and around the country, and we will continue to do all we can to keep our patients, team members and community safe as we fight COVID-19 with every resource and ounce of strength we can muster."
