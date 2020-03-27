Moye’s Drug Store changing services amid COVID-19 outbreak

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A number of South Georgia businesses have shifted the way they serve their communities as the coronavirus continues to spread.
Curbside pickup is the new way of doing business for many stores.
“We’re trying to conduct business as normal as much as we possibly can,” said Moye’s Drug Store Pharmacist Al Jones.
Moye's Drug Store is a staple in Pelham.
It’s also considered an essential business under the city’s emergency declaration in response to COVID-19.
Jones said in these uncertain times, it’s vital they remain open.
It just might not be in the manner people are used too.
“Ever since we went to curbside pickup, there has been a learning curve, our customers are starting to learn we are doing things differently. But, the main thing is our level of care and personal services remain the same,” said Jones.
Jones said for the safety of their customers, guests cannot come inside the building.
“It is to prevent them from coming in contact with one another and spreading the virus by being in close contact or coming in contact with surfaces that are contaminated," said Jones. “We still have to have face-to-face contact with our patients when we dispense medication and talk about their health care and counseling.”
Jones encourages people to call the store ahead of time, so their order will be ready when they arrive.
He said this new system will continue until it’s safe to do otherwise.
