More Dougherty Co. Sheriff’s Office employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Additional employees with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) have tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.
County officials said employees will be required to follow CDC isolation guidelines.
Anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the Dougherty County Judicial Building for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 16, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day they were in this office.
For example, if the last day visiting the building was March 16, the individual would need to quarantine through March 30. During the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period. If they develop symptoms to include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should consult with their healthcare provider immediately for guidance on the next steps.
Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office employees were recently tested for COVID-19 through the Department of Public Health (DPH) testing program for first responders. Employees awaiting results will continue to adhere to CDC guidelines for first responders, according to officials.
