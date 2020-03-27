MCLB issues shelter-in-place starting immediately

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An immediate shelter-in-place order has been put in place for all Marines, Sailors, and dependents who live on Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany.
The order is until April 7 at 11:59 p.m. unless it is extended, rescinded, suspended, or amended by the installation commander.
The shelter-in-place requires on-base residents to stay indoors except for certain essential activities which include buying food, medical treatment, and traveling to and from work, according to a release.
Base officials say physical fitness is authorized with social distancing. Public and private gatherings will not exceed 10 people, while maintaining proper social distancing guidelines.
Any person who refuses to obey or violates the declared order may be detained, according to base officials. Those not subject to military law may be detained until civil authorities can respond.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.