Marine Depot production plant halts operations

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Marine Depot Maintenance Command’s Production Plant Albany has implemented an operational pause for its production line and have sent its employees home, according to a press release.
The pause was put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 to Marines, civilian employees, their families, and to the community, the release states.
Employees will either telework or placed on safety leave until it is determined that the risk of transmission is reduced.
“Marine Depot Maintenance Command operates two production plants, one in Albany, the other in Barstow, Calif.,” the release states. “The production plant in Barstow, Calif., will remain open to support the operational needs of the Fleet Marine Force.”
Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie, or HPCON-C, on Wednesday, to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families.
