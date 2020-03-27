Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say that sheriff's deputies have shot and killed one person and injured another following a car chase across three counties and four cities. The Winston-Salem Journal reported that the chase began around 3 a.m. Thursday in Forsyth County when police said they spotted a stolen Mercedes SUV. Police said the chase ended in Davidson County after the driver of the vehicle attempted to run over sheriff's deputies. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said that two of its deputies shot at the SUV and killed one of the occupants and injured another. The wounded person went to a hospital. A third person was taken into custody.