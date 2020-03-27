Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast's run to the NCAA Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed captivated the nation in 2013. It also had a lasting impact. Brett Comer was the point guard on the team that became known as Dunk City. He's now the director of player development at Dayton. He said the experience gave him and others opportunities in pro basketball or in coaching they might not have had. The exposure has sparked growth of the university. Enrollment has grown to 15,000 and the academic side of the school has been strengthened.