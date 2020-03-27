Ga. National Guard deploys medical support team to Albany to fight COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On March 14, Gov. Brian Kemp authorized the activation of up to 2,000 members of the Georgia National Guard in order to combat COVID-19.
At this time, over 170 service members are activated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They have mobilized to support requests from the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).
“I am deeply grateful to the men and women of the Georgia National Guard fighting this pandemic,” Kemp said. “Working with GEMA, DPH, and our partners in the medical field, the Georgia National Guard is providing critical support in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and mitigate its impact on our state.”
Currently, guardsmen from the Georgia Army and Air National Guard operate from the State Operations Center in Atlanta.
The Georgia National Guard currently has two medical support teams at Phoebe. The two teams arrived Thursday and are comprised of 22 service members, one doctor, two physician’s assistants, four nurses, 13 military medics and a medical supply specialist.
The Georgia National Guard also provided five ventilators for use at the hospital and has five additional service members currently supporting Pruitt Palmyra Nursing Home.
Officials said these teams provide support to the professional medical staff at each facility in order to enable them to focus on critical life-saving requirements.
“It is important to note that these teams do not exist in the military," a press release from the governor’s office states. “They are ‘purpose-built’ and have been deployed to the point of need in just over a week.”
In addition to these two teams deployed to Albany, the Georgia National Guard generated 12 more teams for deployment across the state.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.