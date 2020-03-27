First COVID-19 deaths reported out of Phoebe Sumter; other Friday COVID-19 numbers released

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Phoebe released its daily COVID-19 numbers, including the first deaths reported out of Phoebe Sumter.
As of noon Friday, these were all Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 266
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Main – 16
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 39
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 5
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 204
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 86
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 23
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 7
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,443
- Total Negative Results - 374
“Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the peak of this illness in southwest Georgia. We are saddened by the deaths of two COVID-19 patients who were treated at our hospital in Americus. The virus continues to spread in our region and throughout our state. The Albany area was hit hard at the beginning of this crisis, but other areas could soon see what we have been dealing with for two and a half weeks. We urge the good folks across our great state to be prepared and do all they can to minimize the spread of this awful virus,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
On Friday, Phoebe Sumter released their latest numbers:
- Total Patients Tested at Phoebe Sumter – 184
- Total Positive Results – 13
- Total Positive Deaths – 2
- Total Negative Results – 22
- Total Patients Awaiting Results in Phoebe Sumter – 23
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Results – 124
“We are saddened by the first deaths in our community from COVID-19. Unfortunately, this is a reminder of the seriousness of this public health crisis and the devastating impact it can have on some who contract the virus. We continue to treat a growing number of COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter, including some who are critically ill. We encourage everyone in our community to heed the advice of experts by staying at home as much as possible, avoiding close contact with others and washing your hands often. I am so proud of the hard work the Phoebe Sumter Family is doing to serve our community during this unprecedented and difficult time,” Brandi Lunneborg, Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO, said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.