First COVID-19 deaths reported out of Phoebe Sumter; other Friday COVID-19 numbers released

“Unfortunately, we have not yet reached the peak of this illness in southwest Georgia. We are saddened by the deaths of two COVID-19 patients who were treated at our hospital in Americus. The virus continues to spread in our region and throughout our state. The Albany area was hit hard at the beginning of this crisis, but other areas could soon see what we have been dealing with for two and a half weeks. We urge the good folks across our great state to be prepared and do all they can to minimize the spread of this awful virus,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.