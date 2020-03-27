DCSS addresses children’s mental health

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With many lives and normal routines being altered, a Dougherty County School System Counselor wants to make sure you’re taking the time to check on your child’s mental health.
Patricia Harris, a Counselor at International Studies Elementary Charter School, says now’s the time to talk to your child about what is going on in the world, because some may not understand fully.
Harris says it's important your child stays on a normal routine when it comes to waking up and going to bed at night.
She also says this is a difficult time not only for adults, but for kids and teens.
“Don’t try to hide anything. Be open with them and let them know what is going on. This is an opportunity to sit down and watch videos. Pull up videos that talk about the Corovirus to help explain things to them, so they won’t be left in the dark. Be open with them and honest with them," says Harris.
Harris says it's important to also limit your child's social media use right now.
She says if your child is struggling right now, reach out to a school counselor.
