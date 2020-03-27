Colquitt Regional Medical Center releases Thursday’s updated COVID-19 numbers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - On Thursday, March 26, Colquitt Regional Medical Center (CRMC) released its updated COVID-19 test results.
As of 3 p.m., CRMC had performed 91 tests for COVID-19.
- 5 were positive
- 15 were negative
- 71 are still pending
“We urge the public to continue following CDC recommendations of social distancing, frequently washing hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces/objects. Colquitt Regional is actively monitoring this evolving situation through daily briefings and will continue to update this page with the latest information,” CRMC said on its website.
For more information and updates released by Colquitt Regional Medical Center, you can visit CRMC’s COVID-19 web page.
