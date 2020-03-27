Coffee Co. deputies herding suspects after cows, boat stolen, cars broken into

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has been busy making arrests and investigating incidents.
On Friday, the sheriff’s office issued a press release detailing arrests made in several cases.
The most recent case involved several entering autos in the Cherokee Hills Subdivision.
The sheriff’s office said after investigating, Ricardo Curtis, 20, and Dejon Fussell, 19, were both arrested in the case and charged with entering auto.
Investigators said it appeared the two went car to car, looking for unlocked vehicles.
Deputies also said much of the stolen property was recovered.
Earlier this month, on March 3, the sheriff’s office said it was called to Phelps Road for a missing boat.
Deputies said David Brandon Byrd was seen with the boat.
The owner of the boat also saw that Byrd had put the boat up for sale on social media, according to the press release.
When deputies tried to contact Byrd, they said he ran and hid in a storage building behind a mattress. However, he was caught and charged with theft by taking.
Investigators were able to find the boat near a residence on Lupo Lane.
In December, the sheriff’s office was called to the 900 block of Hugh Lewis Road about stolen cows.
Detectives responded and began questioning neighbors and witnesses and processing the scene.
Their investigation led them to the arrest of Jacob Bryant and Kim Lewis Bowen.
The sheriff’s office said the cows had been taken without permission and sold.
Bryant and Bowen were both charged with theft by taking livestock.
