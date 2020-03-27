Clinic reaching patients through telemedicine

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgians are having trouble with their allergies, due to all the pollen and temperatures changing.
You may have a runny nose, itchy eyes, or an itchy sore throat.
Family Nurse Practitioner at Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia, Jennifer Berry, staying indoors helps the most.
She says they're seeing all patients using telemedicine, due to Covid-19.
They send you a text message to connect through video.
“We do allergy, asthma, as well as immunology. So, we have a lot of low immune patients which is really important for us to keep them as well as possible and keeping them at home. This has been a vital tool for us to be able to help continue their care," says Berry.
Berry says telemedicine is easy to use and all you have to have is a connection to the internet.
