Clinic reaching patients through telemedicine
By Madison McClung | March 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 2:04 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many Southwest Georgians are having trouble with their allergies, due to all the pollen and temperatures changing.

You may have a runny nose, itchy eyes, or an itchy sore throat.

Jennifer Berry being interviewed through telemedicine. (Source: WALB)

Family Nurse Practitioner at Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia, Jennifer Berry, staying indoors helps the most.

She says they're seeing all patients using telemedicine, due to Covid-19.

They send you a text message to connect through video.

“We do allergy, asthma, as well as immunology. So, we have a lot of low immune patients which is really important for us to keep them as well as possible and keeping them at home. This has been a vital tool for us to be able to help continue their care," says Berry.

Berry says telemedicine is easy to use and all you have to have is a connection to the internet.

