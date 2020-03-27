City of Coolidge sends letter to citizens after emergency declaration

COOLIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - This week, the city of Coolidge issued an emergency declaration. The whole town is also under a curfew.
The curfew put in place is from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
We spoke to a city council member about what they have in place to keep their citizens out of harm’s way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coolidge City Council sent a letter out to the community in hopes they will follow certain guidelines, while remaining healthy and safe.
The council asked the public to be diligent and follow the CDC’s recommendations.
This includes social distancing and getting checked if you have any symptoms.
While the staff is still working, all city buildings are now closed to the public.
City Council member Reece Yarbrough says Coolidge has great citizens.
He believes most people will respect the curfew.
Yarbrough told us what he wants the community to continue doing, even though all city properties are closed.
“We do encourage people to still get out, exercise. We’re not telling everybody to stay home and just shelter in place, even though that’s what a lot of people want to do. But we still ask you to go back to a normal life, we just ask you to stay away from crowds of 10 or more and practice social distancing,” said Yarbrough.
Yarbrough said you can still make payments by putting them in the drop-box at the front door of City Hall.
He also said they are continuing to check on the elderly during this time, especially with how scarce supplies are getting.
He said if you need any assistance, call City Hall at (229) 346-3551.
They are open from 8:00 a.m. until 5 p.m.
