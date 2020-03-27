Baker, Mitchell public viewing, visitations canceled until further notice

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County Coroner Alvin Lofton announced, on behalf of the Baker and Mitchell County emergency management agency directors and Baker and Mitchell County sheriff’s offices, that all public visitations and viewings are canceled until further notice for both counties.
Only 10 people total, which includes those delivering the service, can attend all graveside services in any public assembly, the coroner said.
All visitations for Friday are canceled at Lofton Funeral Home.
“We are asking that family and friends share this imperative announcement and update,” Lofton said.
All graveside services scheduled for Saturday will only have the attendance of the 10 people total.
All other family and friends are urged to watch live streams on the funeral home’s Facebook page.
