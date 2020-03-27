Baker Co. official stresses the importance of the curfew

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County officials want to make sure their residents understand the importance of the curfew they have in place.
EMA Director Sherry Bailey says in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, they need everyone in the county to do their part by staying home and obeying the curfew that is in place.
The curfew is from 10 p.m-6 a.m.
“We want to not encourage people to be out and visiting any more than you absolutely have to,” says Bailey.
