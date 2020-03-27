Baker Co. Schools providing ‘Meals on Wheels’ until further notice

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been two weeks since South Georgia schools closed because of COVID-19.
Those closures will continue for at least another month.
“When we’re out, your kids are going to get fed,” Boyd Williamson, Baker K-12 School principal, said.
Relief is the overwhelming feeling Williamson and others said they feel knowing they’re getting food to the table for dozens of families.
"Being small gives us the ability to do this,” said Williamson.
Williamson said they plan to use their school buses to deliver meals for the foreseeable future.
"So many of our kids lack transportation or the ability to go anywhere or get anything,” said Williamson.
This way, they can minimize any stress at home during these unprecedented times.
“Doing it at a bus stop, all they have to do is walk out and pick it up. Opposed to getting transportation, make it to a drop off point, get there to pick it up, it’s just a lot easier,” said Williamson.
Williamson said the meals are delivered at the bus stops between 11 a.m. and noon.
He said students must be present to receive their meals.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.