Art and history centers in Thomasville offer virtual learning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - With South Georgia children out of school and some adults working from home, it may be difficult to stay occupied.
Two places in Thomasville have opportunities for learning, right from your home.
The History Center and Center for the Arts are offering virtual opportunities for children and adults.
The program manager told us it’s a great way to get their minds off of the crisis going on.
"It’s the purpose of museums to act in the public trusts,” said Amelia Gallo, program manager at The Thomasville History Center.
She said they’re offering what they’re calling distraction digest.
“We’re trying to have a balance of activities for youth and families that they can supplement their distance learning curriculum. Really just used as activities to keep everybody busy and all of that and then add a little learning component into it,” said Gallo.
She said they’re also pulling out archived lectures to watch online.
“As much as a decade or more ago that we’re video recorded and putting those out there so they may be subjects that people are interested in or you know, just give additional options,” explained Gallo.
They’re also giving virtual experiences on their social media pages about certain historic items and buildings.
Katie Chastain is the Director of Education and Engagement at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.
She said they’ve released an online education platform.
“Basically taking kids through a problem-solving process. To help them use the arts to identify a challenge in their home or community around COVID-19. And then improve the situation through applying their fine arts skills,” said Chastain.
She said they work closely with schools, so teachers can add this to their curriculum with it meeting English and Fine Arts standards.
She told us these challenges are more in-depth for high school and college-aged students.
“To encourage kids to use the arts, to help us heal through this whole process,” said Chastain.
They’re also offering scholarships for free private music lessons online.
Chastain said no matter what you do during this time, she thinks art can be a great escape.
“Your mind can just go crazy with all the uncertainty, but if you can really channel that into something creative and use it as a positive way to help yourself or again help your community, and your family around you,” explained Chastain.
Gallo said they’ll continue offering these until their doors are back open.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.