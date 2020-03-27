Area hospitals release daily COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of hospital systems in the WALB viewing area are releasing their COVID-19 numbers daily.
Below are various hospitals in the viewing area and their daily numbers.
Phoebe Putney Health System’s daily numbers will not be included in this list. Since Dougherty County currently ranks second with the highest number of cases in Georgia, WALB will be reporting on those numbers separately each day.
Find the daily numbers by hospital below:
Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville is releasing its daily COVID-19 numbers for all of its facilities.
Colquitt Regional Medical Center is also releasing its COVID-19 number daily.
Donalsonville Hospital has reported a number of positive cases.
Tift Regional is also releasing its daily numbers related to the coronavirus.
