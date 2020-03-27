Albany Police enforcing non-essential businesses to close their doors to the public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With Albany being one of the state’s hotspots for the Coronavirus pandemic, Albany police have created a Compliance Task Force.
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley is making sure all non-essential businesses doors are locked to the public to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
“We are going out educating the community and business owners; whether you fall up under being an essential business or a non-essential business,” Chief Persley said.
Examples of non-essential businesses are movie theaters, entertainment centers, retail stores, and even gyms.
Chief Persley explains, their mission isn’t to shut down the city of Albany, but re-enforce the county and city ordinance of shelter-in-place and staying six feet from one another.
“For the past couple of days, we have run across about 10 to 12 businesses to inform them. These are beauty supply places, nail salons, barbershops, and businesses that do need to be closed,” he said.
Chief Persley said business owners should look for other ways to operate, in order to continue to make an income.
“With those businesses, if they cannot comply with the order or change their operations then yeah, they do need to close,” Chief Persley told us.
If any business owner is caught not complying, they could possibly get jail time.
“A citation to appear in court and then finally jail time. But we just want everybody to comply,” he said.
For business owners who can’t seem to find another way to change their everyday operations, the Albany Chamber of Commerce say they’re available to help.
Go on over to the Chamber of Commerce website and click on resources to see if you eligible apply for their SBA Disaster Recovery Loan for employers.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.