Albany Boys & Girls Club connecting through social media

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Boys & Girls Club is still connecting with kids using social media, because the spread of Coronavirus forced them to close their doors.
CEO Marvin Laster says they’re coming up with ways to utilize the web.
That includes things like dance parties, social media challenges, cooking classes, and a virtual college career fair.
“We are being very creative so we can meet the needs of our kids, reach the families, and community right now and when our doors reopen," says Laster.
Laster says kids can find all this digital learning content on their Facebook and Instagram pages.
