VSU announces positive COVID-19 tests

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A staff member and a faculty member at Valdosta State University (VSU) have reported a positive COVID-19 test, according to a release from the university.
The staff member was last on campus on March 18 and the faculty member was last reported on campus on March 11.
VSU officials said the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) will follow its protocol in contacting people with whom these individuals have been in contact as appropriate.
“Both employees are home, and we wish both employees a speedy recovery,” the university said in a release.
The overall risk of COVID-19 to students, faculty and staff at VSU remains low. Health officials are taking precautionary measures to quickly identify cases of COVID-19, taking appropriate public health action to reduce its spread, and protect the general public in identifying potential contacts.
“As a reminder, VSU has canceled all on-campus instruction and events through the end of the spring semester,” the university said in a release.
