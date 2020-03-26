US indicts Venezuela’s Maduro on narcoterror charges

As the indictments were unsealed, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the State Department would offer cash rewards of up to $55 million for information leading to the arrests or convictions of Maduro and four of his associates. The rewards, up to $15 million for Maduro and up to $10 million each for the others, are being offered under the department’s Narcotics Rewards Program, which has paid more than $130 million in awards for information regarding some 75 drug traffickers since it was created in 1986.