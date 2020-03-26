TRMC lab receives accreditation to process COVID-19 tests

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has awarded accreditation to the laboratory at Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Program.
“It is an honor to receive this accreditation from the College of American Pathologists, particularly at a time when labs are so vital,” said Dr. Jessica Beier, Tift Regional Health System Labs medical director. “This really shows the hard work and dedication of our staff, and we know that will continue as we work to do in-house COVID-19 tests.”
Beier explained that, while in-house COVID-19 testing is still in the works, they hope to start testing patient samples in the lab within the next week, which will cut down on the time it takes waiting for test results.
Currently, COVID-19 results are taking at least 48 hours. Once the tests are brought in-house, results should only take about an hour.
TRMC’s laboratory is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide, and Jody Williams, MT(ASCP), system administrative director of laboratory services, said it is an honor for Tift Regional’s lab to be included in that number.
