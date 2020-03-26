Sumter Co. Schools to suspend feeding program

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County Schools will no longer offer students lunches and snacks starting Monday.
The superintendent confirmed a school nutrition worker did come in contact with someone who has COVD-19. He said the feeding program will be put on hold so workers can deep clean.
They will reassess the situation at the end of March.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said the safety of their students is the top priority.
“You know, our students come first. The safety of our students is first and foremost. And so, we want to make sure that we’re not adding to the spread of the virus. So, we’re just taking all the safety precautions available,” said Choates.
Officials also cited limited safety supplies as another reason for putting the program on hold.
School employees started handing out food at various locations last Friday.
