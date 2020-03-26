State extends motor vehicle registrations through May 15

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Because of concerns of COVID-19 in the state, the Georgia Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is extending motor vehicle registrations for Georgia residents that would expire on or after March 16.
MVD is automatically extending those registrations through and including Friday, May, 15.
That means that motorists may continue to drive using a vehicle registered in Georgia with a registration expiration date on or after March 16, 2020, even if the vehicle does not have a replacement 2020 decal.
However, motorists must still meet insurance requirements and comply with all other state rules and regulations regarding the vehicle other than timely registration with their local county tag office.
Most vehicle owners can renew their registration online here. If you can, MVD encourages you to do so.
Having a current 2020 decal will decrease your chances of being pulled over by a law enforcement officer.
If your county tag office is open, you can also renew your registration there.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.