Phoebe reports more deaths in Thursday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe has reported additional COVID-19 deaths in the hospital system’s daily numbers on Thursday.
Below are the current Phoebe Putney-related COVID-19 test results:
- Total Positive Results – 217
- Total Positive Deaths – 16
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 2
- Total Positive Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Positive External Patients – 168
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 95
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 26
- Total Inpatients Awaiting Test Results at Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2
- Total Other Patients Awaiting Test Results – 1,319
- Total Negative Results - 255
“We continue to treat a substantial number of critically ill patients in our ICUs, and, unfortunately, we are reporting more deaths today. While most people who contract COVID-19 do not suffer serious complications, this is a devastating illness for many higher-risk patients who can decompensate quickly and suffer severe respiratory distress. Prevention truly is the key to saving lives for that high-risk population,” Dr. Steven Kitchen, Phoebe chief medical officer, said.
Dougherty County remains one of the hardest-hit counties in the state by COVID-19, with cases reported in most other counties in southwest Georgia as well.
“As the COVID-19 public health crisis worsens, the Phoebe Family continues to do amazing work meeting the ever-growing healthcare needs of our community. I am so proud of how they are rising to meet every challenge with compassion and commitment, and I am grateful for others in the healthcare community who are supporting us. In the last 24 hours, we’ve even heard from physicians and nurses from parts of the state that are not being severely impacted by COVID-19. They want to come serve the people in our region, and we are currently working through the emergency credentialing and on-boarding processes so they can do just that,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.
