Phoebe reports more deaths in Thursday COVID-19 numbers

“As the COVID-19 public health crisis worsens, the Phoebe Family continues to do amazing work meeting the ever-growing healthcare needs of our community. I am so proud of how they are rising to meet every challenge with compassion and commitment, and I am grateful for others in the healthcare community who are supporting us. In the last 24 hours, we’ve even heard from physicians and nurses from parts of the state that are not being severely impacted by COVID-19. They want to come serve the people in our region, and we are currently working through the emergency credentialing and on-boarding processes so they can do just that,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe CEO, said.