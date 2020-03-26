Nurse asking community to do their part to stop COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -There is no doubt medical professionals are working around the clock to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kelley Bradshaw is an ICU nurse in New York City but was born and raised in Albany.
Bradshaw says it has been hard not getting to be with her family in this hard time but says she’s doing valuable work that is saving lives, similar to all the other doctors and nurses around the world.
Bradshaw says it has been difficult seeing patients get so sick, so fast, from this virus.
She also says she knows that Phoebe is working so hard to fight this virus, just like she is in New York.
She says Southwest Georgia is strong and will get through this, as long as we all do our part to stop the spread.
“We have seen floods, multiple. We have seen multiple tornadoes and we have come out of it on the other side with strengths and smiles and high-fiving at the end. This is no different. Please do your part. Please stay home. Please wash your hands and we will see each other on the other side of this," says Bradshaw.
Bradshaw says by doing our part we will flatten the curve of this virus.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.