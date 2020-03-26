More Dougherty Co. employees test positive for COVID-19

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - More Dougherty County employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to county officials.
Officials said the employees work in the Dougherty County Probate Court and the Dougherty County Clerk of Courts.
The probate court has been closed to the public with limited access and clerk of courts office employees have been teleworking per judicial emergency orders released on March 13, according to a press release.
Anyone, including employees of the city and county, who may have visited the Dougherty County Probate Court for more than 10 minutes on any given day through March 20, should quarantine at home for 14 days, starting with the last day they were in this office.
For example, if the last day visiting the office was March 20, the individual would need to quarantine through April 3. During the quarantine, individuals should keep to themselves for the 14-day period. If they develop symptoms to include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, they should consult with their healthcare provider immediately for guidance on the next steps.
Employees in the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office and Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) were recently tested for COVID-19 through the Department of Public Health (DPH) testing program for first responders. One employee from the sheriff’s office and one from DCPD tested positive, while others are awaiting results, according to county officials.
Officials said those that tested positive will be required to follow CDC isolation guidelines.
