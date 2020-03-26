Moody AFB ups its health protection level

MOODY AFB, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base has been operating under Health Protection Condition (HPCON) B, however, on Wednesday, Moody announced it’s increased it to HPCON C across the department and defense and its local communities.
Under HPCON C, Moody Air Force Base personnel, residents and community should expect the following:
- To abide by the installation commander and local government’s orders (STAY-AT-HOME Order and Emergency Management Protection Order).
- A public health screening for base entry (screening will be located outside of the base’s single point of entry, Davidson Road gate); expect traffic/delays.
- Limited and/or restricted access to the installation to official business (passes will no longer be issued for those visiting base for un-official purposes; 100% CAC ID check).
- To adhere to strict hygiene (no hand-shaking, hand-washing, clean common-use items).
- To follow COVID-19 medical guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health and the 23d Medical Group.
“As we continue to get after the mission through risk-balanced operations, we are following the guidelines set forth by the DoD and CDC to mitigate the transmission of COVID-19 by implementing a number of base-wide measures,” said Col. Daniel Walls, 23d Wing commander. “We understand that some measures may cause hardships for our Airmen, families, and local community members, but they are essential to safeguard the health and well-being of our Team Moody family.”
For Moody-specific COVID-19 guidance, you can visit the Moody AFB website.
