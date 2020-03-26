MCLB implements new health condition protection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB) Albany implemented Health Protection Condition Charlie (HPCON-C) Wednesday, to maintain the readiness and protection of base personnel and families, according to a release from the base.
Base officials said HPCON-C means there are multiple confirmed cases of a disease, like COVID-19.
MCLB Albany military, civilian and medical leaders are taking the necessary precautions to prevent a potential outbreak, including canceling or curtailing services, events and operations that could potentially spread the virus, the release states.
Base officials said given the situation the availability of services will likely change frequently.
If personnel have a fever of 100.4 or higher and show signs of respiratory symptoms, like coughing and shortness of breath, they should call Phoebe Putney Health System’s COVID-19 Hotline at (229) 312-1919.
In HPCON-C, base officials said, the public should continue using strict hygiene and social distancing measures implemented in both HPCON-A and HPCON-B phases.
MCLB officials said families should expect to remain in their homes for a prolonged period of time. Personnel should also prepare for the potential of limited access to supplies and services because of the possibility of restricted access to the military installation.
