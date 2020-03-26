March heat through the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring heat continues with near record warmth through Saturday. Lots of sunshine and very warm as highs top upper 80s around 90.
A weak cold front slides through Sunday with increasing clouds and very little rain.
Early week dry with cooler low 80s Monday. Into Tuesday afternoon a rather potent and fast moving system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible. Behind the front, quickly drying and cooling to more seasonal 70s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.