March heat through the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo | March 26, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 7:34 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Spring heat continues with near record warmth through Saturday. Lots of sunshine and very warm as highs top upper 80s around 90.

A weak cold front slides through Sunday with increasing clouds and very little rain.

Early week dry with cooler low 80s Monday. Into Tuesday afternoon a rather potent and fast moving system brings scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Wednesday. A few strong storms are possible. Behind the front, quickly drying and cooling to more seasonal 70s.

